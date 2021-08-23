Boat tours now available in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Dominic Snell, Copper Country Boat Tours owner and captain, has traveled the country for the last fifteen years working on cruise ships and traveler boats.

Now, he’s giving tours back at home on the beautiful Portage Canal with his new vessel – the SS Dragonfly.

“It goes about 12.5 hours on one charge, there are 16 batteries in it. So [it’s] emissions-free and quiet as can be,” said Snell.

Copper Country Boat Tours can take up to six riders aboard at a time for a relaxing and unique view of the Portage Canal.

Historic tours are $26 a person, and twilight tours at $30.

“Pretty much an oval in the historic area of Houghton here,” said Snell. “Plenty of points of interest, I’ve got 32 points of interest to talk about.”

MTU Freshman Kaydence Drys says the ride made for a good afternoon with her family while settling into her new home.

“[We] saw Mont Ripley, saw some mines, got to know some cool facts and ask some questions,” said Drys, who moved into MTU over the weekend. “Some of them had answers, some of them just racked brains. And we were like, huh, maybe that’s a cool question to look further into,” said Drys.

Most importantly, however, Drys says the tour was a blast. Now, she may even know more about the area than the rest of her new college friends.

“Definitely a lot of fun,” said Drys. “Not just for adults, like, it’s fun for kids to learn the new facts and see around the place.”

Copper Country Boat Tours can be booked on its website, as well as through Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.