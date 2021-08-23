Advertisement

Annual community prevention walk returns

Great Lakes Recovery hosts a suicide prevention walk to bring awareness in Dickinson County
The walk brings awareness to suicide, while encouraging those in danger to seek help
The walk brings awareness to suicide, while encouraging those in danger to seek help
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Next month, an annual community walk brings awareness to suicide prevention in Dickinson County. Great Lakes Recovery his hosting the walk, and sign-ups are now open online for $20.

All proceeds go to the suicide and youth coalition. Great Lakes Recovery is dedicated to helping residents overcome addiction and depression. The organization runs a variety of programs targeted at everyday stressors.

“We run Guiding Good Choices, Prime for Life, and Voices, which is a program for teenage girls, for self-discovery and learn more about themselves and their relationships,” said Sandra Teske, Community Exec Care Assistant.”

The prevention walk will be held Sunday, September 19th at 1 p.m. CT. Sign-ups are currently open online.

