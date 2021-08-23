Annual community prevention walk returns

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Next month, an annual community walk brings awareness to suicide prevention in Dickinson County. Great Lakes Recovery his hosting the walk, and sign-ups are now open online for $20.

All proceeds go to the suicide and youth coalition. Great Lakes Recovery is dedicated to helping residents overcome addiction and depression. The organization runs a variety of programs targeted at everyday stressors.

“We run Guiding Good Choices, Prime for Life, and Voices, which is a program for teenage girls, for self-discovery and learn more about themselves and their relationships,” said Sandra Teske, Community Exec Care Assistant.”

The prevention walk will be held Sunday, September 19th at 1 p.m. CT. Sign-ups are currently open online.

