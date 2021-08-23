AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 6 cents compared to last week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan decreased 6 cents compared to last week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 6 cents less than this time last month but still $1.01 more than this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last January.

In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand decreased from 9.43 million b/d to 9.33 million b/d. The decrease in demand, which helped total gasoline stocks increase by 700,000 bbl to 228.2 million bbl, contributed to the cheaper national average.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.77 to settle at $63.69. Crude prices dropped last week due to market concerns that crude demand will decline due to surging coronavirus infection rates across the globe. Price decreases have occurred despite EIA’s latest report showing that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 3.3 million bbl to 435.5 million bbl.

“If demand continues to soften and supply builds throughout this month, pump prices may continue to decline ahead of Labor Day weekend,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages.

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.31), Ann Arbor ($3.26), Marquette ($3.24) (The Marquette region encompasses all of the Upper Peninsula.)

Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.05), Lansing ($3.06), Grand Rapids ($3.08)

