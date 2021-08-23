2 men guilty on kidnapping charges for March 2019 incident involving 5-year-old boy

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two men were found guilty on several charges, including kidnapping, following a jury trail in Chippewa County last week.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old George Stephen Cunningham and 70-year-old Jon Scott Stygler faced the jury for charges related to a March 2019 incident involving a 5-year-old boy who had been kidnapped and his family assaulted.

The sheriff’s office says the two men zip-tied other family members and duct-taped their mouths before kidnapping the 5-year-old boy.

After the incident at the home, a search began to find the boy, knowing Cunningham had cut his tether.

Eventually, this brought rescuers to Whitefish Point Road and out 2 miles onto the ice of Lake Superior. The boy was taken back to be cared for by EMS, while the two men were arrested and treated.

Originally, the men were set for trial in the fall of 2019, but that was pushed back and then the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back to this year.

Last week, 56-year-old George Stephen Cunningham was found guilty of:

Child Abuse, 1st Degree

Armed Robbery

Home Invasion, 1st Degree

5 counts of Unlawful Imprisonment

Kidnapping

For helping Cunningham, 70-year-old Jon Scott Stygler was found guilty on these charges:

Armed Robbery

Home Invasion, 1st Degree

5 counts of Unlawful Imprisonment

Kidnapping

