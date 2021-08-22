Wildfire on Isle Royale National Park closes multiple campgrounds and trails

ISLE ROYALE NATIONAL PARK, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Isle Royale National Park Facebook page, Isle Royale National Park is experiencing a wildfire on the island’s east end, known as the Horne Fire. It’s approximately 200 acres in size as of Sunday afternoon. Due to the progress of the Horne Fire, ongoing drought conditions, and elevated levels of fire danger, area closures are necessary to maintain public health and safety. Closed areas will be signed where possible and monitored to ensure compliance.

Closed areas effective immediately:

• Lane Cove Trail and Campground

• Greenstone Ridge Trail East of Mount Franklin Junction

• Mount Franklin Trail between the Greenstone Ridge Trail and the Tobin Harbor Trail (the 1/2 mile trail section of the Mount Franklin between the Tobin Harbor Trail and Rock Harbor Trail will remain open as conditions allow)

• Duncan Bay Campground and Dock

• Duncan Bay/Tobin Harbor Portage Trail

• Duncan Narrows Campground and Dock

• Tobin Harbor Dock (with the exception of the seaplane dock for the concessions seaplane operation as conditions allow)

• Hidden Lake Dock

• Hidden Lake Trail and Lookout Louise

• Merritt Lane Campground and Dock

• Stoll Trial and Scoville Point

• Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 9, 10, 11, 34, 35, 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use

• Other areas if directed by fire personnel

The fire status will be continually evaluated as conditions change. These closures will remain in place until rescinded.

Stay up to date with the Horne Fire and other Current Conditions at the park here.

