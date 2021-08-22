MTU group recieves feedback on research looking to repurpose underground mines

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group looking at repurposing underground mines received public feedback on Saturday.

Michigan Tech University professors and students are looking at the potential to turn mines, like the Mather B. Mine behind the Negaunee High School, into hydro-pump storage facilities.

About a dozen people showed up at the high school to give feedback which was largely positive. The pump-hydraulic energy storage facility would store energy by using water reservoirs that could then be used to generate electricity.

“Pump storage facilities are essentially the largest batteries in the world,” said Roman Sidortsov, Michigan Tech University Associate Professor of Energy Policy. “In terms of they can hold energy in the form of potential energy. What they do, is they essentially convert electrical energy that is not being consumed on the grid.”

Sidortsov says one of the benefits of this could be cheaper energy prices.

The study will be released in mid-September. Any repurposing of a mine is still a ways away.

