MSP: Possible barricaded gunman in Ishpeming Township
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team is responding to a possible barricaded gunman in western Marquette County Sunday morning.
According to the MSP, the situation is unfolding on S. Daisy St.
No other details are available as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The public should avoid the area.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
