MSP: Possible barricaded gunman in Ishpeming Township

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team is responding to a possible barricaded gunman in western Marquette County Sunday morning.

According to the MSP, the situation is unfolding on S. Daisy St.

No other details are available as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The public should avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

