Advertisement

MSP: Possible barricaded gunman in Ishpeming Township

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police vehicle.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team is responding to a possible barricaded gunman in western Marquette County Sunday morning.

According to the MSP, the situation is unfolding on S. Daisy St.

No other details are available as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The public should avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta's County Sheriff's office
Driver in critical condition after Delta County crash
Weather On Demand
A Weakening Front Crosses Upper Michigan Saturday into Saturday Evening
Police lights.
UP construction contractor charged with defrauding clients
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan Lottery and Lucky for Life logos.
Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ Michigan Lottery ticket bought online

Latest News

The Mather B. Mine behind the Negaunee High School.
MTU group recieves feedback on research looking to repurpose underground mines
The Superior Alliance for Independent Living’s newest fundraiser helps support their mission to...
Disability network’s cornhole tourney a ‘toss for a cause’
All proceeds from the car show go to the Marquette Women’s Center -- honoring Jessica Drummond,...
More than 130 vehicles showcased in 5th Annual ‘Classic Cars on Third’
Pasty and craft vendors on hand, as well as a parade, car show, and bubble machine
Pasty Fest returns to the streets of Calumet