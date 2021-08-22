Mostly sunny, mild and less humid Sunday -- with a northerly breeze

High pressure builds over Western Lake Superior Sunday, driving northerly winds to the region and bringing in a cooler, milder airmass. Patchy morning clouds possible until drier air works in aloft during the heat of Sunday.

A low pressure arrives overnight Sunday in the Western U.P., bringing a chance of light rain showers to the west Monday morning then diminishing as the low system is projected to move northeast towards Ontario.

A warmer-than-average temperature trend takes effect during the first half of the week, then by midweek the pattern shifts. A Northern Plains-based system brings rain and isolated thunderstorm chances plus cooler-to-seasonal temperatures for much of the second half of the week.

Sunday: Variable cloudiness early then mostly sunny in the afternoon; mild and breezy with north-northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s-70s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Monday: Partly cloudy early with a chance of morning rain showers west then becoming mostly sunny; warmer and breezy with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy

>Highs: 70

Friday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.