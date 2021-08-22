Mostly sunny, mild and less humid Sunday -- with a northerly breeze
Sunday a.m. clouds possible especially near Lake Superior, then giving way to more sunshine.
High pressure builds over Western Lake Superior Sunday, driving northerly winds to the region and bringing in a cooler, milder airmass. Patchy morning clouds possible until drier air works in aloft during the heat of Sunday.
A low pressure arrives overnight Sunday in the Western U.P., bringing a chance of light rain showers to the west Monday morning then diminishing as the low system is projected to move northeast towards Ontario.
A warmer-than-average temperature trend takes effect during the first half of the week, then by midweek the pattern shifts. A Northern Plains-based system brings rain and isolated thunderstorm chances plus cooler-to-seasonal temperatures for much of the second half of the week.
Sunday: Variable cloudiness early then mostly sunny in the afternoon; mild and breezy with north-northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 60s-70s (coolest near Lake Superior)
Monday: Partly cloudy early with a chance of morning rain showers west then becoming mostly sunny; warmer and breezy with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 80s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: 80s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
>Highs: 80s
Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy
>Highs: 70
Friday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain
>Highs: 70
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mild
>Highs: 70s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.