More than 130 vehicles showcased in 5th Annual ‘Classic Cars on Third’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds spent their Saturday near Downtown Marquette for the fifth annual Classic Cars on Third event.

All proceeds from the show go to the Marquette Women’s Center -- honoring Jessica Drummond, a victim of domestic violence.

Drummond was shot and killed, along with her best friend Brodie Dagenais, by her boyfriend Charles Masterson on Thanksgiving day of 2015.

More than 130 vehicles lined up for display -- from muscle cars, antiques to heavy-duty trucks.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) partnered with Third Base Bar in hosting the car show.

Drummond’s mom, Tammy Dupras, also helped with the event.

“We tried to think of something to do, to not forget about (Jessica). We took a love of our cars and everybody elses and just tried to pull it together, see what would happen. And we’ve had so much support, so many contributions -- it’s just amazing. Small community pulling together, because everybody’s was hurting. But, it’s all good,” said Dupras.

“You know, the Dupras (family of Jessica Drummond) are great. They’re a wonderful family, and they’ve helped immensely in putting this show on. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, events and promotions coordinator for the Marquette DDA.

The Women’s Center serves victims/survivors of domestic and sexual assault.

