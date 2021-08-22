Advertisement

At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing

At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes in Middle Tennessee, a sheriff said.(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee has left at least eight dead and dozens missing as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says more than 30 people have been reported missing.

Davis says two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father.

The town of McEwen was pummeled with 17 inches of rain in less than a day.

McEwen is about 50 miles west of Nashville. Power outages and other communications disruptions have further hampered rescue crews.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated its emergency operations center.

