Disability network’s cornhole tourney a ‘toss for a cause’

The Superior Alliance for Independent Living’s newest fundraiser helps support their mission to help those with disabilities in the U.P.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tossing for a cause -- that’s the name of the game for a fundraising event near Northern Michigan University Saturday.

Twenty teams (of two people) competed in the Battle of the Boards Cornhole Tournament, squaring off in double-elimination backyard style games.

This is the Superior Alliance for Independent Living’s (SAIL) newest fundraiser.

Proceeds go towards their purchase of their new all-terrain Action TrackChair.

It’s an addition to their inventory as they continue helping people with disabilities in the U.P. -- especially those wanting to get back into the outdoors.

“It can go over mud, snow, on trails. This one particularly can stand a person up. So there’s just so many things (like) to go fishing -- so many different options with this type of chair,” said SAIL Executive Director Sarah Peurakoski.

Peurakoski said they raised nearly $6,000 from today’s cornhole tournament.

“This Action Trackchair is a base of $12,000. And then with accessories it can be up to $16,000,” she said.

Winners of the tournament received medals and gift cards to local businesses.

The nonprofit, disability service encourages people to volunteer in their mission.

To learn more or donate to SAIL, visit their website HERE.

