Westwood Patriots host Marquette, Calumet in 3-team scrimmage

Teams held live, game-speed scrimmages ahead of season openers.
Westwood scrimmages Calumet on Friday, Aug. 20
By Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After having practiced against its own offense and defense for weeks, a couple of local high school football teams gave it a go against other teams, as Westwood hosted a three-team scrimmage on Friday morning.

“In practice you just get used to each other,” Marquette head coach Eric Mason said about the scrimmage. “So when you get against other competition, it’s just different. And you gotta adjust. Westwood and Calumet always gives us a good look, so this just benefits all teams.”

The scrimmage carried a pretty routine format. Each team would get ten snaps each on offense and defense. Then the second and third teams would cycle in and rotate against the other teams.

Officials were there to lightly call penalties, but to also get a first look at a lot of these teams themselves.

While score wasn’t kept during the scrimmage, coaches used it as a definite measuring stick to see where their team stacks up as the season opener approaches.

“We got out of it what we wanted, which was being healthy,” Mason said about Marquette’s takeaways from the scrimmage. “We started slow, but we came on and got better each time and that’s all you can ask for.”

All three teams are set to open their seasons next week.

Marquette starts its season a day earlier than most, when downstate foe Alpena comes to town on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7p.m. Westwood opens its season on Aug. 27 when it hosts Houghton at 7p.m. and Calumet will play at Negaunee on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

The TV6 Sports Crew will have all of your high school football coverage as part of their Friday Night Fever all season long.

