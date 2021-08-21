Advertisement

Pasty Fest returns to the streets of Calumet

Hundreds gather to celebrate the creation of a classic U.P. food
Pasty and craft vendors on hand, as well as a parade, car show, and bubble machine
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in Calumet for this year’s Pasty Fest.

It is a celebration of the Cornish cooking creation and U.P. classic, the pasty. Multiple pasty vendors were on hand to sell some of their creations to hungry customers.

Craft vendors were also present, as well as a car show and a large bubble machine. A mini parade strolled down the 6th Street extension, and dozens cheered during a pasty eating Contest.

Some attendees also took part in a pasty bake-off.

“You purchase a pasty kit, which has a mini pasty from each vendor with a different colored toothpick in it,” said event volunteer Krissy Tepsa. “So, you don’t know which pasty you’re tasting. You’re just, ‘I like this red one’, and you bring your toothpick back.”

Slim’s Cafe in Mohawk won the pasty bake-off.

Funds from the bake-off go towards Main Street Calumet, while donations collected during the car show go to the Keweenaw Heritage Center.

