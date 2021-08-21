Advertisement

Driver in critical condition after Delta County crash

Delta's County Sheriff's office
Delta's County Sheriff's office(Delta County)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man is in critical condition after a crash on Delta County Road 426 Friday evening.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:31 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a one vehicle crash with entrapment on Delta County Road 426 24th Road.

The driver, a 40-year-old Escanaba man, left the road and hit a group of trees. The driver was pulled out of the vehicle using the JAWS of Life.

Investigators say the driver was airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette by Guardian Flight. He is listed in critical condition, and the crash remains under investigation. The driver’s name has not been released.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post, Escanaba Public Safety, Cornell Township Fire, Rampart EMS, Guardian Flight and Genes Towing.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP construction contractor charged with defrauding clients
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Michigan man to stand trial on threats to lawmaker, Capitol
Michigan Lottery and Lucky for Life logos.
Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ Michigan Lottery ticket bought online
The new location for Access Family Medicine off M-28 in Harvey.
Popular Alger County doctor opens new practice
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface

Latest News

The team of volunteers from across the country partnered with the Manistique area-affiliate for...
Habitat for Humanity’s ‘RV Care-A-Vanners’ expand mission to build new homes, new families
Dr. Bob Lorinser.
Lorinser reveals plans for Congressional run; Bergman responds
Brookridge Heights continues virtual world tour while giving back to Marquette County care...
Negaunee nursing center workers given a taste of Hawaii
Participants try to knock down over 200 clay targets in two days
First-ever Yooper Side by Side Classic held in Negaunee