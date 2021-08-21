Driver in critical condition after Delta County crash

CORNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man is in critical condition after a crash on Delta County Road 426 Friday evening.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:31 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a one vehicle crash with entrapment on Delta County Road 426 24th Road.

The driver, a 40-year-old Escanaba man, left the road and hit a group of trees. The driver was pulled out of the vehicle using the JAWS of Life.

Investigators say the driver was airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette by Guardian Flight. He is listed in critical condition, and the crash remains under investigation. The driver’s name has not been released.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post, Escanaba Public Safety, Cornell Township Fire, Rampart EMS, Guardian Flight and Genes Towing.

