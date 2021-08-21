Dozens gather by the Portage Canal for first-ever Release and Remember event

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, dozens gathered to honor lost loved ones by releasing butterflies at Kestner Waterfront Park.

Terry Sayatovich, a Houghton County resident, lost her mother to breast cancer two years ago.

“I just miss her, said Sayatovich, “so I came here to remember her.”

UP Health System Portage Hospice held its first-ever Release to Remember.

“I saw another hospice company in the United States that did a similar event,” said UPHS Portage Hospice’s Executive Director, Danielle Harry. “And so, I thought it would be beautiful to do that here in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and over the Portage Canal.”

Over 300 Painted Lady Butterflies were released into the air. Before Sayatovich let hers go, she said “I love you” to her mother.

“We always had a butterfly thing going,” she said. “When I found out about this event, I thought it was something pretty special that a bunch of people can just release a butterfly as a memory.”

Harry says that while it is sad to go through loss, these types of gatherings can relieve some of that emotion.

“If we can be able to come together in little certain events, like something today, then I think that’s a good way to honor those people that we love.”

And while certain family members and friends may not be alive anymore, Sayatovich says they are still here.

“Whether you see a tree, a butterfly, or something that relates, your loved ones are always with you,” she stated. “You can see them everywhere.”

UPHS Portage Hospice plans to hold Release and Remember next year. And its message: say “I love you” to a butterfly, and the message will be sent to heaven.

