Advertisement

A Weakening Front Crosses Upper Michigan Saturday into Saturday Evening

Showers Attending the Front Will be Spotty
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: A chance of scattered showers, possibly a thundershower early in the day west, over central portions mid-day into the afternoon and in the east during the afternoon and early evening

Highs: mid 70s to near 80 west, low to mid 80s central and east away from Lake Michigan

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy, cooler and less humid

Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: around 80 into the 80s

Temperatures will continue near to above average through mid-week, with a cooling trend later in the week.  The best chance of showers will be about Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP construction contractor charged with defrauding clients
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Faculty, staff, and supportive students file out of the convocation while President Fritz...
NMU faculty union walks out during annual convocation
The new location for Access Family Medicine off M-28 in Harvey.
Popular Alger County doctor opens new practice
Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., is accused of using a computer to entice a minor for sex
Michigan man traveled to have sex with 15-year-old Oshkosh girl, federal prosecutors say

Latest News

showers
Dry stretch ends soon
Weather On Demand
One More Warm, Dry Day, Then a Shower Threat
heat
Humidity increases into the weekend
Weather On Demand
Humid, Hazy and Warm Again on Thursday