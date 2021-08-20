A Weakening Front Crosses Upper Michigan Saturday into Saturday Evening
Showers Attending the Front Will be Spotty
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Saturday: A chance of scattered showers, possibly a thundershower early in the day west, over central portions mid-day into the afternoon and in the east during the afternoon and early evening
Highs: mid 70s to near 80 west, low to mid 80s central and east away from Lake Michigan
Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy, cooler and less humid
Highs: 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer
Highs: around 80 into the 80s
Temperatures will continue near to above average through mid-week, with a cooling trend later in the week. The best chance of showers will be about Wednesday.
