Advertisement

‘The Walls Have Eyes’ now available to stream

A special way to watch a new play
The play was recorded inside of the Calumet Theatre.
The play was recorded inside of the Calumet Theatre.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a peek at what the Calumet Players have been up to by watching The Walls Have Eyes, online.

Written and directed by David Crowley, a Calumet local, the play was recorded earlier this year.

It is now available after being professionally produced.

The Walls Have Eyes is a murder/mystery play about a very dysfunctional family who learns the hard way who they can really trust.

Now it is available through August 31 at the link above for a 48-hour rental.

There is a special premiere Friday, August 20 at 7 p.m. EST as well for early birds.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP construction contractor charged with defrauding clients
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Faculty, staff, and supportive students file out of the convocation while President Fritz...
NMU faculty union walks out during annual convocation
The new location for Access Family Medicine off M-28 in Harvey.
Popular Alger County doctor opens new practice
Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., is accused of using a computer to entice a minor for sex
Michigan man traveled to have sex with 15-year-old Oshkosh girl, federal prosecutors say

Latest News

Trevor Clark explains the layout of the course.
Chassell to gain disc golf course
These young gentlemen wanted to say hello to their moms on TV, so if you're looking mom, this...
Finlandia begins new student orientation
An old elevator shaft at Mather B Mine in Negaunee
MTU group seeks community feedback on 3-year-long research project
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
MCHD Medical Director: ‘Would you please get vaccinated?’