‘The Walls Have Eyes’ now available to stream

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a peek at what the Calumet Players have been up to by watching The Walls Have Eyes, online.

Written and directed by David Crowley, a Calumet local, the play was recorded earlier this year.

It is now available after being professionally produced.

The Walls Have Eyes is a murder/mystery play about a very dysfunctional family who learns the hard way who they can really trust.

Now it is available through August 31 at the link above for a 48-hour rental.

There is a special premiere Friday, August 20 at 7 p.m. EST as well for early birds.

