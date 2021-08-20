UP Recreation Camp brings campers together virtually and in person

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A camp for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities hosted its annual gathering this week in Big Bay.

Cheers and laughter were back at Bay Cliff Health Camp on Friday for the annual UP Recreation Camp. It was the first time most campers had been together in person in two years, after the camp went virtual in 2020.

“We did a Zoom call for each of the days, and each had a theme,” said Emily Scannell, UP Recreation Camp director. “I was blown away by how fun it was. I mean, it doesn’t match being in person, but it opened up doors that we didn’t always have.”

The camp adopted a hybrid format this year, with virtual meetings Tuesday through Thursday, all leading up to Friday’s face-to-face event. Campers practiced improv, played volleyball with the NMU women’s team, and did activities like arts and crafts.

According to Scannell, the activities teach campers skills they can take back home with them. She says they also make great connections along the way.

“I don’t know if there’s much of a better way to build relationships than being side by side, doing something silly, or diving for a volleyball,” she said. “I think that really builds the relationships, and those are important for all of us.”

The free camp is entirely donor-funded, sponsored by organizations like Goodwill and the West End Health Foundation. Local organizations also volunteered their time. The Powell Township Fire Department brought a fire truck to cool campers down, Superiorland Pet Partners brough dogs to play with them, and the Kiwanis Club came for a cookout.

“This is definitely a community-supported camp, and we couldn’t do it without that,” said Scannell. “We’re really thankful.”

Until next summer, UP Recreation Camp is hosting virtual meetups once a month on Zoom. Campers like Breanna Bahrman hope more people will join their group.

“It’s fun for them, and they make new friends,” Bahrman said.

