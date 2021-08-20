Shilo’s Stable host donor appreciation night for their support towards horse rescue

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County organization for neglected or abused horses raised a ‘toast’ to the donors helping their mission.

Sally’s Fund and the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) hosted a donor appreciation event Thursday night at Shilo’s Stable -- located at the UPAWS animal shelter in Sands Township.

It was a wine-and-dine gathering as donors met with Sally’s Fund and UPAWS members -- and they learned more about the horse rescue program from the picture albums and memorabilia on display.

The stable was built in October 2019 for Sally’s Fund, a program named after the founders’ late friend and horse owner, Sally Paajanen.

Sally’s Fund is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating neglected or abused horses, and Shilo’s Stable serves as a safe haven in equine welfare.

“Since 2019 when we opened the stable, we’ve had ten horses here that we’ve been able to foster and adopt out successfully. It has given us an opportunity to be able to move animals a lot quicker, to be able to step in when there’s a neglect case in a faster fashion than we had in the past. We don’t now have to rely solely on people’s good graces and their farms,” said Sally’s Fund Co-Founder Cheri Johnson.

The program also focuses on education for horse owners -- a preliminary effort before the organization deems it necessary to find neglected or abused horses a new home.

“Thankfully we don’t have horses right now in-house. Last year at this time we had four here. We’re also ready at any given moment if law enforcement needs us, we are here and we can move animals as quickly as possible to get them to safety,” Johnson explained.

And the horse rescue program’s co-founder and all involved in the mission took full advantage Thursday evening to thank all who have and continue to pour in the support.

“We just want to thank the donors ever so much because this facility has been a dream for the last 19 years. To finally see it come to reality, it’s been unbelievable,” said Sally’s Fund Co-Founder Cheri Johnson.

The family of the late Sally Paajanen also joined in the donor appreciation evening.

The program’s next big fundraiser is the 19th Annual Sally’s Ride on Sept. 25 from 1-4 p.m. Eastern at Marquette County Fairgrounds in Sands Township.

The trail ride fee is $25 and stalls can be reserved ahead of the event for $10 -- contact Andi at 906-361-4655 for more information.

Shilo’s Stable is maintained strictly through donations. To donate to the program you can go to Sally’s Fund Facebook page or UPAWS website.

