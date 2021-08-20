Advertisement

Pasty Fest happening Saturday

Get ready and show up hungry for Pasty Fest 2021.
Make sure to stop by and check it out!
Make sure to stop by and check it out!
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The 17th annual Pasty Fest is happening along Fifth Street in Calumet this Saturday, August 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

The village of Calumet will come to life – filling up Fifth Street with pasty vendors, craft booths and music at several locations.

Newly introduced, a car show will happen this year as well as a rutabaga curling contest.

Two more signature events, the pasty bake-off and pasty eating contest, are also scheduled for the afternoon.

“The pasty eating contest will be happening on the corner over by Copper World,” said Krissy Tepsa, Pasty Fest event organizer. “There’ll be a stage [and] it’s limited to six people,” she adds. “You basically just eat as many pasties as you can in five minutes.”

There will be several local pasty vendors at Pasty Fest to try including Krupp’s Mini Mart of Toivola.

