NMU welcomes students to campus with Ferris wheel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University welcomed students to campus with a 60-foot Ferris wheel.

As part of Welcome Weekend, the Ferris wheel will run Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rides are free for students, staff, and the public.

The Ferris Wheel was paid for by NMU Auxiliary Services and Housing and Residence Life. According to Rachel Harris, director of the Center for Student Enrichment, the university wanted to give students a memorable Welcome Weekend since so many activities were canceled last fall.

“We were excited to kind of make the welcome back big,” Harris said. “Because of COVID last year, a lot of students didn’t get to do all the typical college experiences, so we wanted to kick off the year with a great big event. Having the Ferris wheel we thought would be a really fun way to do that!”

Other Welcome Weekend activities include a silent disco, a DJ and dancing, a Yooperlite rock hunting tour, and a moving showing. For full Welcome Weekend events and times, download The Hub NMU app on your smartphone.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.