Negaunee nursing center workers given a taste of Hawaii

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Healthcare workers at the Eastwood Nursing Center in Negaunee said “aloha” to some Hawaiian cuisine.

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living served some freshly cooked food as a thank you for all of Eastwood’s hard work during the pandemic.

Kalua Pork, Chicken Kabobs, Pineapple Rice, and Macadamia Cookies were among the items on the menu.

It is part of Brookridge Heights’ virtual world tour for residents, while also giving back to their Marquette County care partners.

“We’re all in this together,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Brookridge Heights’ Sales and Marketing Director. “We’re all one big team, even though we might have different locations and be different independent businesses. But, it’s nice to be able to give back to them.”

“It’s obviously a very tough time in the world today, especially in the medical field,” said Ray Johnson, an Assistant Administrator at Eastwood Nursing Center. “We really appreciate Brookridge Heights coming in and providing this awesome Hawaiian cuisine. It was phenomenal, and our staff really appreciated it.”

Brookridge Heights plans to virtually travel to India for its next stop and bring Indian food to Mission Point in Ishpeming next month.

