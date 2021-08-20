MTU group seeks community feedback on 3-year-long research project

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group from Michigan Technological University is seeking feedback on a research project focusing on repurposing the Mather B. Mine behind the Negaunee High School.

For the past three years, engineers and scientists from MTU have conducted a feasibility study on the possibility of turning the site into an underground pump-hydraulic energy storage facility. This would store energy by using water reservoirs that could be used to generate electricity when needed.

The research group includes faculty and students from the University.

“As a group of professors, we found this opportunity exciting and intriguing,” says Tim Scarlett, an Associate Professor of Social Sciences at MTU. “What would this really be like? Is it really possible?”

The group partnered with the City of Negaunee and WPPI Energy for assistance in performing a case study.

“I think it’s really interesting,” says David Nelson, the City of Negaunee Planning and Zoning Administrator. “By reactivating those sites, you’re making it safer and then hopefully generating jobs.”

The group from MTU will show a presentation on their findings at the Negaunee High School on Saturday, August 21st at 2:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend and share comments.

After feedback is gathered, a full report will be released.

