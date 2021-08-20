Advertisement

Michigan man to stand trial on threats to lawmaker, Capitol

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man will go to trial on terrorism charges after allegedly threatening the life of a legislator and falsely reporting a bomb in the state Capitol.

Michael Varrone, 49, of Charlotte about 20 miles southwest of Lansing, was bound over Thursday by Lansing District Judge Kristen Simmons. He was arrested in January and could face up to 20 years in prison.

“My office will not tolerate threats to our democracy or to elected officials,” state Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “Mr. Varrone being bound over to stand trial on these charges affirms that commitment.”

He is accused of calling the Michigan House six times on Dec. 12 and on at least one occasion threatening Rep. Cynthia Johnson and her family. Days earlier, Johnson — a Detroit Democrat who is Black — had taken to social media to warn “Trumpers” after saying she received at least one racist threat that she should be lynched after a Republican-led committee heard baseless allegations of widespread election fraud from then-President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Varrone also is charged with calling the state Capitol complex on Jan. 7 and warning that everyone should evacuate because it was going to explode. The building was closed, and police found no bomb. The call came a day after Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

A message seeking comment was left with Varrone’s attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP construction contractor charged with defrauding clients
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Faculty, staff, and supportive students file out of the convocation while President Fritz...
NMU faculty union walks out during annual convocation
The new location for Access Family Medicine off M-28 in Harvey.
Popular Alger County doctor opens new practice
Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., is accused of using a computer to entice a minor for sex
Michigan man traveled to have sex with 15-year-old Oshkosh girl, federal prosecutors say

Latest News

Make sure to stop by and check it out!
Pasty Fest happening Saturday
The Marquette County-based organization for neglected or abused horses hosted an open house...
Shilo’s Stable host donor appreciation night for their support towards horse rescue
The MSHS parking lot is undergoing a $2 million major to ensure traffic efficiency and safety,...
Renovated Marquette Senior High School parking lot to be ready by start of school year
Governor Whitmer with people at the U.P. State Fair.
Governor Whitmer attends 2021 U.P. State Fair