MCHD Medical Director: ‘Would you please get vaccinated?’

Dr. Bob Lorinser says wider acceptance of the vaccine would help with lessening the “adverse effects of this pandemic.”
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.(MCHD/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Health Department’s Medical Director is continuing to ask the public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In a release sent out Friday, MCHD Medical Director Dr. Bob Lorinser asked the public to “please get vaccinated.”

Lorinser, in his letter, says, “The social, psychological, and economic adverse effects of this pandemic are extensive. Wide acceptance of the vaccine can address all of these issues.”

The full release from Dr. Lorinser is below.

“COVID-19 is a virus we need to learn to live with while respecting it and taking appropriate precautions. As the experts understand and learn more about COVID-19 and the situation changes, so do the public health preventive strategies. Unfortunately, this often causes confusion and frustration. So let’s keep it simple!

“Here is what we know: those vaccinated are well protected from COVID-19. This virus is not going away in September, and it may not even go away with immunization rates of 85 percent. I believe this virus will stay with us for years.

“The ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic extend beyond the medical consequences. The social, psychological, and economic adverse effects of this pandemic are extensive. Wide acceptance of the vaccine can address all of these issues. I believe the best path forward is vaccinations for all who are eligible.

“If you look at the data, vaccination is a game-changer. Acknowledging the data limitations, what is reported is believed and witnessed by all of us in medical care and public health. Per the CDC, as of Aug 2, 2021, more than 164 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated and only:

  • 5,285 were hospitalized because of COVID for a rate of 30 per million.
  • 1,191 deaths from COVID for a rate of 7 per million.

“I like those odds. Would you please get vaccinated?”

