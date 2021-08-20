Lorinser reveals plans for Congressional run; Bergman responds

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Bob Lorinser has been the medical director for the Marquette County Health Department for a year. Now, he’s a Democratic candidate for congress.

Lorinser says he didn’t have any plans to run for office until he was asked by people across the district if he would consider it.

“I believe I can represent the Republicans, the veterans, the independents and the Democrats across the board,” said Dr. Bob Lorinser, D-1st Congressional District Candidate. “That’s what we need from a Congressman.”

Lorinser says among his top properties is jobs. He says everyone should make a livable wage. On healthcare, the doctor says he’s in favor of universal coverage. Lorinser also wants to work on broadband to make it easier for people of the U.P. to communicate.

While these are some of Lorinser’s top issues, he’s open to ideas on how to solve them.

“An adult should make a livable wage, should not be on food stamps, Medicaid, when they have a job,” said Lorinser. “How to get there? I don’t know. If Republicans have a good way, I’m with them. I am definitely with them.”

Incumbent Republican Jack Bergman confirming to TV6 he does plan to re-run. On Lorinser, a spokesperson saying, “After the last year and a half of deadly nursing home policies, crushing small businesses, forcing masks on our kids, and destroying our workforce, the people of the First District want nothing to do with electing Governor Whitmer’s Health Department Henchman who expanded arbitrary health orders across the U.P. Our nation is seeing firsthand the dangers of people in elected positions lacking leadership. The last thing we need is another Member of Congress who bows to the likes of AOC, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer.”

Lorinser calls the statement “inaccurate” and that it highlights a difference between him and Bergman.

“If you look at how his campaign writes, speaks, talks, I don’t think it is constructive,” said Lorinser. “You won’t see that from me.”

Lorinser, who served as a diplomat in Afghanistan for a year, says what is happening in Kabul is predictable and that the U.S. needs to learn from it.

“It’s a mess, but it’s been a mess when we were there too,” said Lorinser. “20 years, Nick, we’ve been there 20 years.”

Lorinser is running in a district that has voted red in Congressional races since 2010. Lorinser believes he can change that.

“I almost wish the ‘Rs’ and the ‘Ds’ would disappear from people’s names,” said Lorinser. “Look at the person, look how they handle stuff, look how they can communicate, if you want to say compromise, look at how they think.”

If no other candidates announce their intention to run, Lorinser and Bergman will face off in next November’s general election.

