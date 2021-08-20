Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity’s ‘RV Care-A-Vanners’ expand mission to build new homes, new families

The team of volunteers from across the country partnered with the Manistique area-affiliate for seven weeks this summer.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Hemlock View Trail is located less than five miles away from Manistique and a minutes-walk away from Lake Michigan -- and this trail leads to a new home being built by Habitat for Humanity.

“We did seven weeks of building here to get from a basement to this, which is pretty remarkable,” said Mary Vandeveld, Director of Habitat’s RV Care-A-Vanner program and a Gladstone resident.

Vandeveld and her husband Dave led volunteers throughout the country from Illinois to Florida as they partnered up with local Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand this summer.

The project started out in June, supported by funding from Vandeveld’s late brother-in-law, who was also involved with the organization.

Contractors worked on electricity and plumbing, and Habitat for Humanity built from there.

“It’s a great program to help people, who cannot necessarily afford to get a house, get them in to a house,” said Care-A-Vanner Edward Haagsma, who is from Virginia and was joined by his wife Teresa in the project.

The RV Care-A-Vanners sign up for projects throughout the country -- all on their own expense to give back.

“We come and we don’t ask a dime and we all usually donate. So please give your dollars, this affiliate needs it,” said the program’s New Member Coordinator Ty Jones.

“And we’ve met friends along the way that’s done other builds and we go back and do builds with them. And hopefully we’ll meet up with this crew down the road too,” said Care-A-Vanner Teresa Haagsma.

Their goal is to have the new home ready by October, for a retired couple from Manistique dealing with disability.

“They’ve never owned a home before, so they’re really excited about having this. They live in a tiny apartment,” Vandeveld said.

New homes. New families made.

Learn more about Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand HERE.

Find your local Habitat through the organization’s search page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

