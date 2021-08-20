Advertisement

Full Marquette Meter-thon coming in September

The unique twist on a marathon aims to attract people of all abilities and raise money for the new Kids Cove
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Full Marquette Meter-thon is being planned for September 25 at Mattson Lower Harbor in Marquette. Organizers Stephanie Jones and Bill Digneit stopped by the TV6 Morning News to explain exactly what this event is and why anyone can participate.

