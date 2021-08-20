Full Marquette Meter-thon coming in September

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Full Marquette Meter-thon is being planned for September 25 at Mattson Lower Harbor in Marquette. Organizers Stephanie Jones and Bill Digneit stopped by the TV6 Morning News to explain exactly what this event is and why anyone can participate.

Learn more on their Facebook page

Sign up for the Full Marquette Meter-thon here

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.