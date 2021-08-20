First-ever Yooper Side by Side Classic held in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first-ever Yooper Side by Side Classic started off with a bang at the Negaunee Rod & Gun Club. Shooters from all over put their skills to the test by shooting clay targets using vintage and modern double barrel guns.

Event Committee Member Terry Huffman says it is great to have this kind of event return to the Upper Peninsula

“It seems like every month, there’s a shoot going on somewhere, but we haven’t had one in the U.P. in a long time,” said Huffman. “There was one in Sagola many years ago, and so we’ve resurrected it.”

One of those who led that Sagola shoot was Yooper Kim Aylworth, who has participated in sport like this for at least 40 years. Using his English-built percussion muzzle-loading shotgun, he says he is having a great time.

“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s close to home,” Aylworth stated. “Rather than having to drive to Sanford, North Carolina or Duluth, Minnesota, it’s right here and it’s a good time.”

The competition contains three courses: the Clays Course, the Grouse Walk, and the unpredictable Pigeon Ring.

“What we’ve done is put ribbons on the clay targets,” Huffman explained. “We’ve put up a ring, and the target goes up. The shooter can’t see where the target is coming from. So, the bird comes out, the shooter has to break the target, and the ribbon has to land in a ring.”

Huffman says awards will also be handed out in all of the courses for both men and women.

“We have a high overall men’s and a high overall women’s,” he said. “A lot of ladies shoot with us. With the pigeon ring, even though it’s a separate ring, we’ll award the person who does the best on that.”

Huffman says people can watch participants shoot their shots until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21st. He also plans to have the Yooper Side by Side Classic return next August.

