Finlandia begins new student orientation

Finlandia gives a warm welcome to incoming freshman Friday
These young gentlemen wanted to say hello to their moms on TV, so if you're looking mom, this one's for you.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia’s student enrollment is up this year from last, classes will be held in person with masks, regardless of vaccination status and orientation kicked off Friday with stunning sunny weather.

Which, Finlandia Dean of Students Erin Barnett could not be happier about.

“I’m feeling good,” said Barnett. “It looks like a really great incoming class, a lot of good energy right now, students from all over the country and all over the world.”

“It’s always exciting to pull our community back together,” concluded Barnett.

Incoming students are guided around to activities and presentations throughout the day by orientation staff like Third-Year Student Paulyne Catacutan. Catacutan hopes to show her new friends all that Finlandia has to offer.

“I love it, it’s such a small community, it’s pretty great,” said Catacutan. “We’re all close, we all know each other and all the professors get to help you one-on-one.”

One new student, Texan Samuel Williams, says he learned about Finlandia through a recruiter.

“Really, I want to be as big as I can in soccer and music. But you know, I gotta go to school so I can have something to fall back on,” said Williams.

“But if I can, I’ll take it wherever it takes me,” he said.

New student Ogho Sasseosadiaye says it was a little hot for her liking Friday, but is very happy to have been recruited to play soccer for Finlandia.

“Me and my mom checked it out, and we did a campus tour,” said Sasseosadiaye. “We were like yeah this is a nice place, I will get distance from home but I won’t be too far.”

Finlandia’s orientation lasts until Saturday and the first day of class is Monday, August 23.

