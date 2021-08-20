Dunham’s Sports now open in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dunham’s Sports celebrated its grand opening today at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

Dunham’s is open Monday through Saturday from 9 to 9, and on Sundays from 10 to 7.

The general manager says customers who remember the old Dunham’s will experience a totally new and bigger store, with everything you might need related to sports and the outdoors.

Customers were lined up outside of the mall this morning, eager to check out the store’s selection.

“I have been traveling to Escanaba and back just to get equipment for my football season because I found out I’m the starting running back for my football team. And I just walked in here, I had my mask on. All you could see was like my cheeks- they were just up. I was like smiling, it was just huge.” says Dunham’s customer and local sixth-grader Evan Brown.

Customers who visit the store this weekend can enter their names for prize giveaways.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.