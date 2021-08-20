Dry stretch ends soon
We have another day of hot and humid conditions. Then, a front moves in tomorrow. Showers will begin to move in across the west during the morning. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms move east by the afternoon. Afterward, a cooler trend is on the horizon.
Today: Sunny, hot, and humid
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, near 80° along Lake Michigan
Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Tuesday: Sunny and warm
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
