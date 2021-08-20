Advertisement

Dry stretch ends soon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We have another day of hot and humid conditions. Then, a front moves in tomorrow. Showers will begin to move in across the west during the morning. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms move east by the afternoon. Afterward, a cooler trend is on the horizon.

Today: Sunny, hot, and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, near 80° along Lake Michigan

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Tuesday: Sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

