Chassell to gain disc golf course

CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Chassell student volunteers and several community members have been helping organize a nine-hold disc golf course in the woods behind Chassell’s school building off US-41.

Portage Health Foundation paid for the project through a grant, securing the Prodigy disc golf holes needed for the course.

If all goes according to plan, the course will be ready before school starts.

“A lot of what we’re doing with the volunteers that are helping is clearing out areas so it’s safe to walk and just overall a safe environment,” said Chassell Teacher Trevor Clark. “So everyone can have fun doing disc golf.”

The course will be available for anyone to use outside of school hours during the week, and anytime on weekends.

