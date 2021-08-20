Annual bike race returns to Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14th annual Tour de Dickinson returns to Iron Mountain, and it brings new trails for riders.

“They vary from a kid’s route, which is just around the park, to a family-friendly five mile route, which is around Lake Antoine, and goes all the way up to 62 miles,” said Chad Susott, Dickinson Trail Network President.

Routes include both paved and dirt paths. The event welcomes children and adults of all skill levels.

“Being a non-competitive event, we like that because it’s more casual and inclusive,” Susott said. “Everybody is super supportive. As long as we see smiles of people having fun, getting outdoors, exercising, that’s a win for us.”

The event is hosted by the Dickinson Trail Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to building and maintaining bike routes. The Tour de Dickinson encourages the community to stay active.

“It also promotes our trails and routes throughout Dickinson County,” Sussot said. “It brings the community together, and promotes overall health.”

You can register before the event Saturday morning between 7 and 8 a.m. CT. There is a registration fee, but all proceeds go back to building more trails, which can add up.

“We would say about between ten and twenty thousand dollars, in maintenance, just in supplies, and tools and equipment. The bulk of it goes into building new trails,” Sussot said.

The event starts at 8 a.m. CT, but after its conclusion at noon, there will be barbecue, snacks and outdoor obstacles for adults and kids of all ages. All trails are loops, so they start and end at Lake Antoine Park.

