Upper Michigan health departments prepare to give vaccine booster shots

The third dose still has be approved by the FDA and a CDC vaccine advisory group.
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A COVID booster shot could soon be on the way. However, the third dose still has be approved by the FDA and a CDC vaccine advisory group.

Dr. Bob Lorinser, the medical director for the Marquette County Health Department, says he was surprised by the CDC’s recommendation to give booster doses to all fully vaccinated Americans. Lorinser says he wants to see more data.

“Before I make a comment about, ‘What do you think about the booster shot?’ What am I supposed to say other than, ‘the data is not published and I don’t know,’” said Dr. Bob Lorinser, Marquette County Health Department Medical Director.

Lorinser says when the data backing the booster shot becomes public, he will support it.

“Usually this takes years, but in a pandemic things have to go fast,” said Lorinser. “They have to go fast, but safe and I do trust the CDC and FDA to do that.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna will be submitting data for a booster shot which will then be reviewed by the CDC and FDA. This coming as there has been a slight decrease in the effectiveness of a COVID vaccine.

“The drop in protection that we are seeing is against mild to moderate disease. The protection that we see from the vaccines against the worst of COVID, hospitalizations, serve disease and death, that remains strong,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General.

Lorinser believes the surge in cases nationwide is still because of the unvaccinated.

“This surge is 95 percent, of everything we’re seeing, is from unvaccinated people,” said Lorinser.

The doctor says when a booster shot is approved, the Marquette County Health Department will give it. Currently, the immunocompromised can already get the third dose after FDA approval last week.

