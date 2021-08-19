Advertisement

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson puts her recycling to the test

Elizabeth saved items she wasn’t sure could be recycled for a month
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brad Austin, the Director of the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority stopped by the TV6 Morning News studio to take a look at Elizabeth Peterson’s questionable recycling. Find out what passed and what didn’t.

If you have questions about what you’re recycling, go to the Recycle 906 website

