Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended for comment involving Shohei Ohtani

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game. When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying ``be very, very careful.’’ When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology. Bally Sports Detroit announced the suspension Wednesday and said the 66-year-old Morris would undergo bias training.

