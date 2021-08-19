Advertisement

Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended for comment involving Shohei Ohtani

Comment occurred in sixth inning
Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris gives former Twins manager Tom Kelly the ball for...
Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris gives former Twins manager Tom Kelly the ball for the first pitch as the members of the 1991 Minnesota Twins World Series champions were honored before the baseball game between the Twins and Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game. When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying ``be very, very careful.’’ When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology. Bally Sports Detroit announced the suspension Wednesday and said the 66-year-old Morris would undergo bias training.

