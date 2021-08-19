Advertisement

Smokey the Bear hot air balloon arrives at U.P. State Fair

The balloon is 97 feet tall and holds 145-thousand cubic feet of hot air.
Smokey will be at the fair until Saturday.
Smokey will be at the fair until Saturday.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Smokey the Bear is making an appearance at the U.P. State Fair.

A giant Smokey the Bear hot air balloon popped up on Thursday.

The balloon is 97 feet tall and holds 145-thousand cubic feet of hot air.

The balloon traveled all the way from New Mexico and was brought in to help spread the message about fire prevention.

“We know that in the United States, 85 percent of the fires are caused by humans. People can also prevent the fires as well. So, we just take Smokey around the country when states are gracious enough to bring us in and spread the message of how you can prevent fires,” said pilot Judy Nakamura.

The balloon will be at the fair through Saturday as weather permits.

