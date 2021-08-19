Senator Stabenow visits Dickinson County hospitals

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Senator Stabenow started her afternoon visiting the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, where she toured the facility. The senator is proud to visit the hospital, especially now.

“They just received the status of number one in the country, of all the VA’s, big and small, for patient satisfaction, the patient experience. They were voted number one in the country,” said U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

The senator said this is because of the network of resources, including the outpatient clinics. Because of new legislation passed in the senate, hospitals can expand.

“We’re seeing in the Infrastructure Bill we just passed, and the budget that’s coming through the United States Senate, additional money for veterans,” Stabenow said. “I know that President Biden is deeply committed to our veterans.”

Senator Stabenow says no patient should be left behind, and staff support is crucial.

“It’s really important that they be there to listen and to talk and to give support. Whether that’s in-person, or whether it’s through telehealth, which is also become even more important particularly during COVID.”

While U.S. engagement in Afghanistan is evolving, the senator reminds veterans of the country’s commitment to mental and physical health.

“For our veterans, they need to know whatever war they fought in for our freedoms, whatever they did for their country, that they are appreciated. Period.”

The senator ended her day at the Dickinson County Health Care System, where she showed support for expansion, and talked with staff about patient support.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.