Sault Tribe offering COVID-19 booster shots

By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAULT STE. MARIE,, Mich. (WLUC) - Per the recommendation of the CDC, COVID-19 booster shots will be available through Sault Tribe hosted COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics. At this time, booster shots are recommended for immunocompromised patients along with those who live with or are in regular contact with them.

All vaccinations are open to the public. If you are interested in getting a booster shot, please click here to register or call (906) 632-5200. Please look on your vaccination card to determine which vaccine you received and schedule your booster with the same vaccine, as cross vaccinations are not recommended at this time.

The Sault Tribe Health Division’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at the following dates and locations in August:

August 24-St. Ignace

August 26-Manistique Health Center

August 26-Marquette Tribal Community Health Center

August 30-Munising Tribal Health Center

August 31-Escanaba Tribal Community Health Center

August 31-Sugar Island Community Center

