Renovated Marquette Senior High School parking lot to be ready by start of school year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction crews were hard at work Thursday at Marquette Senior High School (MSHS), and a portion of Fair Avenue was closed along the school’s entrance -- to allow the completion of a $2 million parking lot renovation project.

“This was infrastructure that was crumbling. We had a lot of big potholes, our sanitary lines all needed to be replaced, the storm sewer all needed to be replaced,” said Marquette Area Public Schools Superintendent (MAPS) Bill Saunders.

They are repairs that Saunders projected to see -- before the start of the school year and before he officially steps down as MAPS superintendent in October.

Renovations include new bus and parent-drop-off loops, crosswalks, cameras and LED parking lot lighting.

“Most importantly it’s student and staff safety. This has all been set up to help with our traffic flow issues, to make it safer to cross the street, make it safer to park,” Saunders said.

The project even includes tech upgrades, with the addition of Electric Vehicle charging for future electric cars or buses.

Also being built is an LED marquee out in the front entrance area to display anything from (school) announcements to student awards.

The superintendent explained that this project is a boost to not only safety but to keep students and faculty engaged.

“Athletes, National Honors Society, all those types of messages in an LED digital format for the community, all the events we’re hosting,” he said.

Because it was community, that Saunders says made it all happen.

“Especially for this project, absolutely want to thank the community, our taxpayer for supporting us. Without them approving the sinking fund eight years ago, we wouldn’t be able to tackle these types of projects,” said the MAPS superintendent.

Saunders added that lighting and camera upgrades continue into the fall, but the parking lot will be ready to go come Sept. 1.

“We hope that our students and staff had a great summer break. We’re excited to welcome everybody back, get started in education again. Fingers crossed that it’s going to be a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff this upcoming school year,” he said.

