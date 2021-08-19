Popular Alger County doctor opens new practice

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - In a couple of months, a newly renovated building in Harvey will be the new location for Dr. Chelsea Ray to see patients.

In April, Ray was fired after working at Munising Memorial Hospital and Bay Care Medical Center for six years. The hospital said it was over a contract dispute. Ray is happy to move on.

“It was a little bit of soul searching, honestly, trying to figure out what I wanted to do,” said Dr. Chelsea Ray, Access Family Medicine Owner.

Now, Ray is opening Access Family Medicine. A clinic located off M-28 in Harvey.

Ray plans to have a partial opening next week and then fully open once remodeling is done; hopefully in October.

“I want to be there for patients. I feel terrible that I really haven’t been the last couple of months not by my choice,” said Ray. “I am looking forward to, again, fitting into people’s lives and providing the care they need.”

A change.org petition that called for the hospital to rehire Ray, now has nearly 10,000 signatures. Ray says a few hundred people have already asked to get an appointment at her new location.

“That’s super special to me,” said Ray. “That means that I am on track doing how I want to practice medicine.”

Ray says she has no plans to leave the area anytime soon. Her new lease lasts ten years and the doctor is happy to stay in the area.

“I didn’t want to leave Marquette. I love Marquette,” said Ray. “I love Alger County even more.”

The doctor says if you are interested in an appointment the best way, for now, is to reach out on the Access Family Medicine Facebook page.

