One More Warm, Dry Day, Then a Shower Threat

With Temperatures Slowly Cooling Down This Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Friday: Sunny, warm and rather humid

Highs: mid to upper 80s, locally cooler, especially near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, starting in the morning west, mid-day into the afternoon central and eastern portions

Highs: centered around 80, warmest east

Sunday: Cooler and less humid, sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 70s

Temperatures should be cooler, near to a little above average, next week.  There is a chance of scattered showers Monday and then again on Wednesday.

