One More Warm, Dry Day, Then a Shower Threat
With Temperatures Slowly Cooling Down This Weekend
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Friday: Sunny, warm and rather humid
Highs: mid to upper 80s, locally cooler, especially near Lakes Michigan and Huron
Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, starting in the morning west, mid-day into the afternoon central and eastern portions
Highs: centered around 80, warmest east
Sunday: Cooler and less humid, sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 70s
Temperatures should be cooler, near to a little above average, next week. There is a chance of scattered showers Monday and then again on Wednesday.
