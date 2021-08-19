Advertisement

Ohtani dominates on mound, at bat in win over Tigers

Eight strikeouts, one homer
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the...
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single. Ohtani allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none. He also became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games. The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., is accused of using a computer to entice a minor for sex
Michigan man traveled to have sex with 15-year-old Oshkosh girl, federal prosecutors say
Iron County Sheriff's car
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle submerged in Net River near Amasa identified
Madison Yale (MSP)
UPDATE: Missing Engadine girl found safe
FILE. Waterfall at the base of the Sturgeon River Gorge trails.
Pelkie man dies after fall while hiking at Sturgeon River Gorge
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)...
Jets, Packers practice in Green Bay
Brewers rally late, edge Cardinals in ten innings
Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris gives former Twins manager Tom Kelly the ball for...
Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended for comment involving Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell (7) reacts to hitting a grand slam in the ninth inning of a...
Big ninth inning pushes Angels past Tigers