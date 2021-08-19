NMU faculty union walks out during annual convocation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Faculty at Northern Michigan University made a public statement concerning ongoing contract negotiations.

On Wednesday, NMU hosted its annual convocation, welcoming faculty and staff back for another school year. However, when President Fritz Erickson took to the podium to speak, members of the university’s faculty union walked out.

“We felt that we needed to make a public demonstration so that he and his board would see how serious we are and how organized we are,” said Dr. Jon Barch, assistant professor of psychological science.

Faculty and staff made their way out of the convocation as President Erickson began to speak about their collective commitment to the university. The union believes the administration has not been working with them, as it declined to extend faculty contracts another year.

“The contract can be extended by mutual agreement,” said professor Lesley Putman. “They refused to do it. Not even for a day would they extend it. I thought that was very antagonistic.”

Students also joined the demonstration, following behind their professors, who they say deserve better from the university.

“We’re paying lots of money, and it’s just ridiculous that they cannot give some of that funding to better the professors that are the foundation of this university,” said medical plant chemistry senior Ben Brickle.

“It’s really sad to see how the professors have been treated,” added fellow senior Jax Andres. “These are people who dedicate their lives to helping everybody else achieve their goals and achieve their dreams.”

Erickson says NMU’s administration is working with a mediator, per the union’s request, to negotiate a contract.

“We’re working really hard to get to a contract that can work for everybody,” he said. “We’ll make it through, and we’ll continue the positive momentum of the university.”

While professors will go to the classroom on Monday without a contract, they say it will not affect their performance or their dedication to their students.

“As soon as I think about the students in the classroom, I’m excited,” said Putman. “I can actually set all this behind.”

Before President Erickson spoke at the convocation, NMU Academic Senate chair Dr. Norma Froelich spoke to the audience, saying, “We are committed to doing the best for our students, even while we’re disappointed and hurt by the university’s upper administration to invest in faculty and staff.”

According to Erickson, faculty will continue to receive their regular pay and benefits until a new contract is made. Union members say they are fighting for the new contract to improve competitive wages. Both parties say they hope the issue can be resolved as soon as possible.

The convocation’s theme was opportunities for investment and innovation. View details of Erickson’s speech here.

