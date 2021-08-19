New and returning students arrive at Northern Michigan University

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, cars were unloaded, and smiles and thumbs up were all around. Under beautiful blue skies, new and returning students arrived at Northern Michigan University.

Madison Buszka, a freshman from Howell, Michigan, is eagerly anticipating the next chapter of her life.

“It’s really exciting to see everybody,” said Buszka. “I was really nervous, but then I remembered that no one else has done this before and we’re all in the same boat.”

Families helped their kids move in, carrying anything from cabinets to backpacks and clothing, with protocols in place.

“Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is asked to mask up,” said the school’s Housing and Residence Life Interim Director, Cat Hardenbergh. “Plus, when they check-in, we have spread out our check-in process just to mitigate some risk.”

The move-in process is back to normal speed after last year’s was spread throughout an entire week. Sophomore D. Grear says there is a big difference in terms of sights and energy.

“It’s just amazing to see so many people in one space doing the exact same thing and all going through the same emotions,” she stated. “The experience is so much more lively than it was last year.”

Students like Grear and Buszka are most looking forward to in-person classes and activities. With lectures beginning on August 23rd, Buszka says she is wasting no time exploring.

“I’m excited to go to Presque Isle Park and jump off the Black Rocks,” she said. “I think that’s the first thing that me and my roommates are going to do once we’re all moved in.”

All of the students are expected to be settled in by the end of the weekend, as everyone looks forward to a fun and safe academic year.

