Marquette Regional History Center holds art and history camp

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of young children got to make art based on history.

This week is the 8th annual “Hands On! Art and History Day Camp” at the Marquette Regional History Center.

Throughout the week, kids are working on art projects based on the center’s Special Exhibit, “The Story Behind Their Clothes”, which revolves around clothing worn in the Upper Peninsula over the last 200 years.

With the help of the Liberty Children’s Art Project, they worked on life-sized gesture portraits, as well as facial portraits made with ink glue.

“We want people to keep their minds open so that they learn about something that they might not think they’re interested in and learn a little something more,” said Museum Educator Betsy Rutz. “From there, it keeps them open-minded and well-rounded.”

The camp wraps up on Friday, August 20th with all of the campers putting the finishing touches on their artwork.

If the camp returns next year, the theme will be based on a railroad exhibit.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.