Local web series ‘Northbound’ premiering episode ‘Hannah’s Way’ tomorrow at Braumart Theater

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. based web series is hitting the big screen tomorrow at Iron Mountain’s Braumart Theater.

Northbound is a post-apocalyptic thriller that features a local cast, crew, and locations.

“Hannah’s Way” is the first episode of season three, and the director says its a good introductory episode for those who haven’t seen Northbound.

Tickets for the one-night-only event are ten dollars, and proceeds will go towards production of the rest of the season.

“So we’ll have a recap at the beginning of the episode, so you can get up to speed with the first two seasons and then dive right into season three with us and not miss anything, and watch a whole new part of the story that we’re unfolding for the first time for everybody. So, whether you’ve seen it or not, this is a new experience.” explains director Seth Anderson.

Doors open at 6 PM with the recap starting at 7 and the premier at 8. It’s followed by a raffle giveaway and Q&A with the directors.

You can watch Northbound seasons one and two on www.northstarsaga.com.

