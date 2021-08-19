Advertisement

Jets, Packers practice in Green Bay

Rodgers satisfied with workout
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have nearly as much of a problem with joint practices now as he did two years ago. The Packers conducted their first of two scheduled joint practices with the New York Jets. Part of the reason for his revised stance was the familiarity between the Packers’ and Jets’ coaching staffs. But there’s also the sense that Rodgers is trying to savor this year as much as possible because the reigning MVP doesn’t know what the future holds.

Zach Wilson used to watch Aaron Rodgers on TV as a kid as often as he could and admired the Green Bay Packers quarterback from afar. The youngster from Draper, Utah, wanted to play like Rodgers and modeled some of his game after him. Wilson even drew some comparisons to Rodgers en route to being drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Jets in April. Wilson got to chat with Rodgers on Wednesday as the teams held the first of two joint practices ahead of their preseason game Saturday. Wilson acknowledged he had a bit of a fanboy moment while talking to the Packers quarterback.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., is accused of using a computer to entice a minor for sex
Michigan man traveled to have sex with 15-year-old Oshkosh girl, federal prosecutors say
Iron County Sheriff's car
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle submerged in Net River near Amasa identified
Madison Yale (MSP)
UPDATE: Missing Engadine girl found safe
FILE. Waterfall at the base of the Sturgeon River Gorge trails.
Pelkie man dies after fall while hiking at Sturgeon River Gorge
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the...
Ohtani dominates on mound, at bat in win over Tigers
Brewers rally late, edge Cardinals in ten innings
Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris gives former Twins manager Tom Kelly the ball for...
Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended for comment involving Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell (7) reacts to hitting a grand slam in the ninth inning of a...
Big ninth inning pushes Angels past Tigers