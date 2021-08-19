Jets, Packers practice in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have nearly as much of a problem with joint practices now as he did two years ago. The Packers conducted their first of two scheduled joint practices with the New York Jets. Part of the reason for his revised stance was the familiarity between the Packers’ and Jets’ coaching staffs. But there’s also the sense that Rodgers is trying to savor this year as much as possible because the reigning MVP doesn’t know what the future holds.

Zach Wilson used to watch Aaron Rodgers on TV as a kid as often as he could and admired the Green Bay Packers quarterback from afar. The youngster from Draper, Utah, wanted to play like Rodgers and modeled some of his game after him. Wilson even drew some comparisons to Rodgers en route to being drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Jets in April. Wilson got to chat with Rodgers on Wednesday as the teams held the first of two joint practices ahead of their preseason game Saturday. Wilson acknowledged he had a bit of a fanboy moment while talking to the Packers quarterback.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.