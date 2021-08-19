Iron County Medical Care Facility cancels visits following new COVID case

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Medical Care Facility has temporarily changed the visitation policy for the facility.

In a Thursday Facebook Post, the facility said, “All indoor and outdoor visits for residents are canceled until further notice due to a positive case in the facility.”

The facility says that compassionate care and end-of-life visits are still allowed. For those visits, all visitors must wear the proper personal protective equipment (PPE). The proper PPE, such as face masks, will be provided.

ICMCF is starting to test all residents and employees on Thursday.

For more information on the changes, contact the facility by phone at 906-875-6671. Updates and more information can be found on the ICMCF Facebook page and website.

